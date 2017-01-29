UMass President calls Trump's travel ban "alarming"

The University of Massachusetts President is calling Trump's travel ban "alarming" and says the Executive Order has "violated the rights of members of the UMass community and many others."

Donald Trump signed an Executive Order that bars citizens from 7 countries from entering the U.S. for the next several months. This move, has had a direct impact on many people including those in the UMass system.

University President, Marty Meehan, said Saturday that they've been working to connect with students, faculty, and staff affected by this action to help determine how they can assist them.

"We are honored that these international students and scholars choose UMass. They enrich our campuses and communities by providing a fullness of perspectives that helps fulfill our mission of research and public service benefiting the Commonwealth," explained Meehan.

Since the travel ban has been in place, two UMass Dartmouth faculty were detained at Logan Airport in Boston Saturday. The UMass President noted they were detained "despite being lawful permanent residents of the U.S."

The faculty were among "several" who were out of the country at the time Trump signed the Executive Order.

"We are deeply disheartened by this alarming action that has violated the rights of members of the UMass community and many others. This is not the country we promised to them when we invited them to study, teach and conduct research here," Meehan said.

The University of Massachusetts has locations in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Worcester, and is made up of 100,000 students, faculty and staff with thousands of those being international students.

The UMass system also attracts faculty members from around the world.

