Gov. Baker hopes federal courts will address Trump's refugee and immigration order

Donald Trump's Executive Order on Immigration is having ripple effects around the world and here in the commonwealth Governor Baker is saying he hopes the federal courts will "straighten this out."

The Governor released a statement Sunday afternoon amidst protests in Boston that brought thousands to Copley Square. In it, he said that, "Massachusetts is a global community. We all benefit from the shared experiences of our partners from around the world."

Then Baker went on to say, "The federal government's recent decision puts this at risk and I believe focusing on countries' predominant religions will not make the country safer as terrorists have showed they intend to strike from across the world. The confusion for families is real. The unexpected disruption for law abiding people is real. And the lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved."

His administration is currently discussing the implications of Trump's travel ban, signed into action on Friday. The discussion is with the academic, medical, and research sectors, as well as representatives of MA residents potentially affected by the order.

"Thankfully, the federal courts will have an opportunity to straighten this out and it is my hope they do so, and do so quickly to clarify the status of those affected so that people who have done nothing but follow the rules can rest assured that they will be able to go on with their lives."

