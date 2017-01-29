Country Club Rd in Greenfield closed due to water main break - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Country Club Rd in Greenfield closed due to water main break

Greenfield Department of Public Works has closed Country Club Road as they work to repair a serious water main break near the golf course. 

The road remains closed as of 3:30 p.m. however, the northern section of the road is open. According to Greenfield police, the road will remain closed for a greater part of the day. 

Residents in that area may experience discolored water. Police advise to run the water for 10 to 15 minutes until the water is clear. 

