Authorities discover dead man near Lake Lorraine in Springfield

Authorities recovered a deceased man near Lake Lorraine and Five Mile Pond Park in Springfield.

Lt. Rolland told Western Mass News the male was with a friend while they were fishing on the shoreline Sunday afternoon.

While they were fishing, they happened to be separated for a moment of time, according to Lt. Rolland.

Police and the Springfield Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 980 Boston Road at around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a body recovery.

1/29/17 15:26hrs. SFD & SPD on scene Lake Lorain 980 Boston Rd for a body recovery — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 29, 2017

Lt. Rolland said they discovered the body on a railroad track along the northern shore line that separate's the Five Mile Pond Park and Lake Lorraine.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

