Partly cloudy and colder tonight. Some sun but chilly tomorrow

Slightly colder air will begin to drain into the region as a weak upper level low moves to the east of the Pioneer Valley. A couple of systems could bring some light snow to the region for the middle of the week.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and winds will become lighter. Colder air moving into the region will help temperatures drop back into the middle and upper teens overnight. It will certainly be a colder start tomorrow morning as you head out the door and get the kids off to the bus stop so bundle up.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much for next week as low pressure remains to our north and the jet stream dip (trough) continues over the East. An upper level disturbance moving around the low will pass through tomorrow and usher in a shot of colder air for Monday and Tuesday, but little to no precipitation is expected with it. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Another 2 disturbances come through late Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more moisture, so scattered snow showers are possible. Another shot of cold air follows and settles in for the end of the week.

