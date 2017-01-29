Protests erupt across the nation in response to President Trump's executive order

Protests over the controversial immigration order have swept the country.

Citizens from seven Muslim countries were banned upon executive order.

The blanket ban left more than one hundred travelers detained and now protesters are speaking out against the decision.

A movement in opposition to a radical immigration ban has many raising their voices. On Sunday, protesters gathered together on the Amherst town common.

"I think the policies that we're putting in place are really terrifying," said Kristi Nelson of Hadley.

Rallies at airports took over terminals throughout the United States, even at Bradley International Airport just over the border in Connecticut.

A federal judge blocked the executive order Saturday night in an emergency ruling to prevent deportation.

The decision will impact all those who landed in U.S. airports Friday evening and Saturday after the ban went into effect.

The controversial ban stopped refugee arrivals into the United States for 120 days.

It also barred citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

Shirin Montazeri is a doctoral student from Iran studying at UMass Amherst.

"The executive order is terrifying for me. I can't go back to visit my family, my family is not allowed to come back. The visa process was already so rigorous for Iranians to come to the us visit family members. Now they made it impossible," said Montazeri.

Iran imposed their own travel ban against Americans entering this country in direct response.

Shirin said she worries for fellow classmates studying in the country on a visa.

"One of my friends who is also a PhD student is not allowed to enter the country because of the executive order," Montazeri noted.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth has felt the immediate impact from the travel ban.

Two faculty members were detained at Logan Airport on Saturday following the signing of the executive order. They were later released.

"I'm a big believer in love. And I think that love is the thing that's going to save us," said Nelson.

Protests are expected to continue in the coming days.

