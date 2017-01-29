Zonta club aims to help women in need

Women who are either homeless or escaping domestic violence often can't afford feminine products.

Shelters rarely receive those kinds of donations, nor do they have the space for them.

The Zonta Club of the Quaboag Valley is looking to change this problem.

The organization is asking for the public's help in donating these items to make sure feminine product kits are given to women every month.

"It's a very difficult situation for them and they are so grateful that we are raising awareness and that is what we want to do," said Mary Knight.

The products can be dropped off at locations around our area where they are distributed to various shelters.

On February 13, there is a dinner that costs $18 a person at the Ludlow Country Club, where after the meal the group will be assembling the kits to hand out.

For a full list of the drop off sites you can visit the link here

