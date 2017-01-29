Melha Shiners hold annual chili cook-off in Springfield

The Melha Shriners held their annual chili cook off on Sunday in Springfield.

The event has become a tradition for chilli chefs and fans across the region.

All proceeds of the benefit go to the Melha Shriners Sportsman Club which offers multiple outdoor programs for club members.

"It's just the different types you can do it in you have venison chili and standard chili they tried all different stuff to make it interesting for people to try," said Ray Turrini.

Melha Shriners is celebrating 120 years of family-oriented activities and service to the community.

