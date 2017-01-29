Delta grounds domestic flights due to computer glitch - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Delta grounds domestic flights due to computer glitch

Posted: Updated:

(MEREDITH) A surprise computer glitch grounds all U.S, Delta flights Sunday evening. International flights were not affected but the error.

The ground stop for all Delta-branded flights, as well as its regional partner carriers, meant that no flights were allowed to take off. It was the second such nationwide shutdown by Delta in the past six months.

That's according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

One week ago, United Airlines suffered a similar ground stop for about two hours after a computer glitch.

This story continues to unfold, check back for updates.

