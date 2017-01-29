Several killed in Canadian mosque shooting spree

(MEREDITH/AP) -- Five people are dead after multiple gunmen open fired inside a Quebec City mosque.

A witness reported up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. One suspect has been arrested and police are still searching for a second suspect, according to reports. A large perimeter has been set up around the mosque.

This June, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the mosque.

This is story will be updated throughout the night.

Multiple dead after shooting at Quebec City mosque, police say pic.twitter.com/PPSGegAn71 — Fred Allen (@AllenElectric) January 30, 2017