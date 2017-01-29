Several killed in Canadian mosque shooting spree - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Several killed in Canadian mosque shooting spree

Posted: Updated:

(MEREDITH/AP) -- Five people are dead after multiple gunmen open fired inside a Quebec City mosque. 

A witness reported up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. One suspect has been arrested and police are still searching for a second suspect, according to reports. A large perimeter has been set up around the mosque.

This June, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the mosque.

This is story will be updated throughout the night.

