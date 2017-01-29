CNN's Facebook page hacked - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

CNN's Facebook page hacked

Posted:

(MEREDITH) -- Hacker group OurMine Security who recently took over WWE's social media account and Marvel's twitter accounts in December, targeted CNN's Facebook page Sunday night.

According to recent reports, OurMine is a major hacking group who has hacked several high-profile Twitter accounts. It claims to take over certain social media accounts to test security and warn the owners of potential vulnerabilities.

CNN was able to retake control after a few minutes. 

