A few leftover flurries then some developing sunshine

The snow has come to an end in most spots across western Mass but be sure to allow for extra time as you leave the house . Total snow accumulation range from 1-4 inches for all of western Mass. Most of us in greater Springfield picked up 3" of fluff with a bit more in the hills and a bit less in Franklin County. Temperatures this morning are generally in the middle 20''s



SNOW TOTALS:S

Southampton - 4.0"

Springfield - 3.0"

Easthampton - 3.0"

East Longmeadow - 3.0"

Agawam - 3.0"

Hampden - 3.0"

Ludlow - 3.0"

Greenfield - 1.5"

Our clipper system will move away today but lots of clouds will remains. Some sun will try to peak out this afternoon as temperatures into the mid to upper 30's, allowing for some snow melt during the day. It will become windy this afternoon with a snow shower or two. An isolated squall is possible as well, especially across the hill town.

A mainly dry front will cross our area tomorrow, ushering in a shot of colder air for the end of the week and weekend. Our daytime temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s along with a gusty breeze.. We are looking at mainly dry weather from Thursday to Saturday. Another area of low pressure may bring some light snow or flurries Sunday into Sunday night but right now it's looking as this system will stay flat and week until it moves out into the Atlantic so we are not expecting much in the way of accumulation. There is still potential there so stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.