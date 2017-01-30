Agawam doctor indicted for insurance fraud in prescribing opioids while jailed

Following a lengthy investigation by authorities, a doctor in Agawam has been indicted over allegations he committed insurance fraud when prescribing opioid medications to patients.

Dr. Frank Stirlacci, 55, from Ludlow, and the woman who allegedly helped him with the prescriptions, Jessica Miller, 36, from Springfield have each been charged with 20 counts of Uttering False Prescriptions. They both also face 23 counts of False Health Care Claims.

Additionally, Dr. Stirlacci has been charged with one count of Improper Prescription.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office made the announcement Monday.

Authorities including the FBI, State Police, Hampden DA's Office, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts, began their investigation in April 2015.

"Stirlacci was imprisoned in Kentucky on failure to pay child support. Allegedly, while imprisoned, narcotics were routinely being prescribed, through Miller, from his office on pre-signed prescription pads to patients who were not seen by a doctor," explained James Leydon with the DA's Office.

The DA's Office also says that the prescriptions were given out to patients who were not seen by a doctor.

"While the indictments centered on a four day period when 26 prescriptions and 2030 pills were issued, the investigation found that while imprisoned, a total 116 opiate prescriptions were issued accounting for 15,059 pills," added Leydon.

Following the lengthy investigation Dr. Stirlacci surrendered his license to practice medicine. This was on February 9, 2016. He signed a voluntary agreement not to practice.

Thursday, a Hampden County Grand Jury decided to indict both Dr. Stirlacci and Miller.

The two are expected to be arraigned at Hampden Superior Court in the near future.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.