Springfield man charged with assaulting 91-year-old man

An elderly man was assaulted in Springfield Friday night and police say the suspect wasn't able to get away because three bystanders prevented him from escaping.

Melvin Dunham, 30, from Springfield is now facing one charge of Assault and Battery on a Victim Over 60 Years of Age, With Injury.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney reports officers were called to 39 Pendleton Ave. Friday at 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 3 people "sitting on a male suspect" so he wouldn't get away. Police quickly learned that the bystanders had just allegedly witnessed Dunham "assaulting" an elderly man in the hallway of the apartment.

"The officers went into the hallway and observed a 91-year-old victim laying on the hallway floor suffering from injuries to the face and head," explained Delaney.

That's when the officers provided first aid, calling an ambulance to the scene.

"The victim was admitted to Baystate ER and is in good condition," said Delaney.

Dunham, who lives at 43 Pendleton Ave., was arrested on scene and held through the weekend until his arraignment Monday in Springfield District Court.

