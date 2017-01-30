Massachusetts gas prices fall again

BOSTON (AP) - Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the third consecutive week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its latest survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.20 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week.

The Massachusetts price is 7 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, but 39 cents higher per gallon that it was in-state a year ago.

AAA found self-serve regular selling for as low as $2.07 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.