Massachusetts gas prices fall again - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Massachusetts gas prices fall again

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the third consecutive week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its latest survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.20 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week.

The Massachusetts price is 7 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, but 39 cents higher per gallon that it was in-state a year ago.

AAA found self-serve regular selling for as low as $2.07 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.

