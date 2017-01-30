Mother and teen sons arrested for crack cocaine in Springfield drug raid

A Springfield mother and her two teenage sons were taken into custody during a drug raid Friday evening for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Anne Ramos-Quinones, 36, lives on Kensington Avenue. Her two sons who were arrested are 16 and 17-years-old. Police say they also found a third son, a 12-year-old boy, in the home when they conducted the raid.

Ramos-Quinones has been charged with Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking in Cocaine.

On Friday evening at about 8:00 p.m. detectives armed with a Search Warrant went to her home following an investigation into illegal drug dealing there.

"The investigation determined that an Anne Ramos-Quinones of that address was actively dealing "Crack" Cocaine from her apartment," explained Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

When detectives arrived to execute the Search Warrant, they allegedly saw a drug transaction occur outside, in front of the home. Delaney says once that customer left and drove away, they were arrested.

Delaney also said narcotics officers watched Ramos-Quinones leave her apartment with her two teen sons to allegedly make another drug delivery.

"The detectives arrested the mother and sons as they were about to pull away from the drug den," noted Delaney.

Inside the car, police report they found cocaine.

"12 bags of crack were (also) hidden in the underwear of the mom," added Delaney.

Officers raided the home, finding not only her third son, but also more crack cocaine, packing material, $825 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

"A total of 113 grams of Crack Cocaine and powder Cocaine was seized," noted Delaney.

Ramos-Quinones was expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday. Her two teenage sons who police aren't identifying because they're underage, were expected to be arraigned in Juvenile Court.

Police say they have notified the Department of Child and Family Services of the situation as well.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.