Carjacking victim tells Springfield Police thieves stole his marijuana

Two Springfield men have been arrested on a marijuana charge after they allegedly stole the drug from the seller as well as his vehicle.

Alexander Sifuentes, 25, and Ricardo Olivera, 21, have each been charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute.

The pair were taken into custody at around noon Saturday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says prior to their arrests officers were flagged down by an 18-year-old man near 143 White Street.

"The officers spoke with the flustered victim who stated that he was meeting two subjects at this pre-arranged location to sell

4 ounces of Marijuana for money," explained Delaney, "Instead of buying the weed the two customers pulled a gun on him and stole his Marijuana along with his BMW."

The 18-year-old victim also claimed to police that he had been shot at during the robbery.

A short time after taking the report, the stolen BMW was spotted by an officer on Hunt Street. That same officer also allegedly saw two males flee that area in a grey Volvo.

The Volvo was then spotted by a couple of other officers. Allegedly Sifuentes and Olivera were inside the vehicle.

"The two suspects were taken into custody and arresting officers found inside the car, bags of marijuana, a scale, $4,402.00 in cash and a 9mm casing," said Delaney.

As part of the investigation the carjacking victim was brought to the scene of the arrests. However, police say he was unable to positively ID the suspects.

Both Sifuentes and Olivera were expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.

