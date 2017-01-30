Refugee program in Northampton on hold following executive order

It was a weekend full of protests across the country following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The president placed a temporary ban on immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries that are predominantly Muslim. He said that this executive order is not a 'Muslim ban' but during his campaign, called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

For the past year, the city of Northampton was preparing to welcome refugees through a resettlement program, but now, that program is on hold and their futures are in question.

Across the country, Americans are feeling the personal effects of President Trump's executive order to ban people from seven countries from entering the U.S.

Jowel Iranzi found his way to Springfield after fleeing war in the now Democratic Republic of Congo.



"For us who are here as immigrants, refugees, whatever the label is, all we want is to be happy and successful and contribute to the world in this beautiful country, to be part of the greatness of the country." said Jowel Iranzi.



For Iranzi, who has been living in the U.S. since 2010, the past few days have been emotional. He works as a caseworker at Catholic Charities in Springfield, an organization that was prepared to welcome 18 refugees to the city of Northampton.



"The 18 individuals were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from Syria, from Iraq and actually one family from Bhutan," said Kathryn Buckley-Brawner with Catholic Charities.



Catholic Charities had gotten to know those refugees' profiles, had found housing and jobs for many of them, and Northampton residents were excited for their arrival.

However, that all changed on Friday, much to the dismay of Catholic Charities.



"In our church, we believe that everyone is our own and if we start at the local level, it does not preclude us from doing it at the global level. If we're doing it at the global level, it doesn't preclude us from doing it at the local level," Buckley-Brawner explained.



Trump's controversial ban stopped refugee arrivals into the United States for 120 days and barred citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya.

"The same kind of extreme vetting that is being expressed in the executive order already happens for those who are classified as refugees," Buckley-Brawner explained.

Catholic Charities will continue preparing to welcome those refugees and have hope that this will all get sorted out.

