Teenager shot on Keith St. in Springfield

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Monday afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a gun call on Keith Street.

Delaney added that a 17-year-old male was shot once in the shoulder from a passing vehicle.

That teen was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.