Fans fill Patriot Place for Super Bowl Send-off

Fans descended on Gillette Stadium in the early hours of Monday to give the Patriots a proper send off to the Lone Star State.

The cold weather didn’t deter fans from filling the stairs of Patriot Place, many brought signs and mementos.

“This helmet was a Christmas gift from a friend,” says Paul Murphy. “Tom Brady world champs if you can see that here, Tedy Bruschi and Adam Vinatieri.”

Others like Phyllis Barone have been crafting the perfect sign for the team’s send off.

“This is Tom Brady that I started to make in November because I know they were going to go to the Super Bowl. I know they are going to win!” says Barone, from Saugus, MA.

Even four legged fans made the trip for the celebration like Wendy Gibbons and her three dogs.

“They watch from their own couch with a 110 inch big screen TV and they’re pats fans,” says Gibbons who is from Mendon, MA.

Just after 10 a.m. team owner Robert Kraft took to the podium accompanied by Coach Bill Belichick, and the team captains.

“This is the best team, this is the toughest team we’ve played all year. We have to do our best and that’s what we’re going to strive to do,” says Belichick.

Fan favorite Tom Brady delivered some impassioned words for the fans, saying that the team couldn’t have made it this far without them.

“Get your rest this week, rest up, hydrate, and get ready for Sunday because it’s going to be a hell of a game,” says Brady. “Hopefully we see you back here with a win. Go Pats, let’s go!”

Western Mass News is your station for the big game. Friday ? at 7:30 p.m. will showcase “Fight For Five” a special featuring stories and recipes for the big game. Kickoff will air on FOX6 on February 4th.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.