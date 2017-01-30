Local Islamic leader shocked after attack in a mosque in Quebec City

In Quebec City, Canada, police said that just one of the two people arrested in connection with this weekend's attack on a mosque is considered a suspect.

The other is considered a witness.

Six people died in Sunday night's attack and more than a dozen others were injured.



Fallout from the President's actions have spread up north. That shooting at a mosque comes just days after the Canadian prime minister announced refugees are welcome there.

Now, West Springfield police are working with the Islamic community to make sure they can practice their religion safely.



The attack on the mosque in Quebec City was shocking to many people in the Islamic faith. With an attack on a mosque in a traditionally accepting place, local Islamic leaders are anxious

"I did not expect that this would ever happen in Canada! There is so much fear and anxiety going on," said Mohammad Saleem Bajwa, president of the Islamic Society in West Springfield.

Bajwa said that his community is worried. He noted that attending mosque is a time to be focused on God, not on fear of being harmed.

"We are trying to show our concern and our fear and anxiety and we pray that peace will prevail and good policies will come from the government," Bajwa added.

The West Springfield Police Department is concerned for the mosque in light of these attacks and offered whatever they need.

"I went up there first thing this morning to have these conversations, to let them know were aware of it too and that we are here and whatever they want from us, we are here to help them. They are a part of our community too," said West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani.

Campurciani said that the open dialogue is important, so that all members of the community feel safe.

Police and religious leaders determined there is no direct threat to the mosque, but they do want to increase security around the busy times.

"We probably will based on what's happened, increase and have some officers there on Friday," Campurciani said.

Bajwa said that to boost their confidence in their safety, they do what they know best - pray.

"Our job is to continue to pray and be patient and look to the well being of everybody," Bajwa explained.

The police department and the religious leaders will work together, should there be any more cause for safety concerns in West Springfield.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.