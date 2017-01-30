Springfield shelter seeking new homes for 'returned' pets

Returned dogs and cats are an issue at local shelters and many are looking for their new forever home.

In Springfield, the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center needs your help. Some of their animals are no strangers to the center.

It's extremely stressful for these so called "returned" animals, who don't know why they're back at a shelter. Often times, through no fault of their own.

The folks at TJO talked to us today about what happens when one of their animals comes back for the second time.

Two cuties, Magic and Leannie, at TJO are looking for a home. They've grown up together and come as a package deal.

"They're still a little nervous and upset, but they've come so far in such a short amount of time. It's a trust thing. They need to trust us, so we work on building that trust just by human interaction. It makes a big difference for them," said Heather Kies with TJO.

Kies said that most often, animals are returned because of housing issues, like a move or unforeseen financial concerns. She said that it's extremely hard not only on the animals, but on the humans as well.

"We try to be very compassionate about that. We're not here to judge anybody, we're not here to tell you that you're doing the wrong thing. We just really want to help the animals and humans as well," Kies added.

Nonetheless, Kies said that these guys don't understand why they're back, so the staff here must work particularly hard to build human trust again.

"It's definitely tough to go from being in a home, to being in a shelter for whatever reason, whether they were picked up as a stray or brought here as a surrender, to then get adopted out again, to then have to come back. It is very stressful," Kies noted.

The vetting process for any potential adoption is stringent. For example, applicants with other animals must bring that animal to TJO so they can meet and be observed together. That is also the same with children.

"Because the last thing you want is to bring your animal home and surprise, they don't get along with your children or the dog that you've had for 10 years can't stand him. Those would all be things that would cause you to return the animal, so we try to prevent that up front." Kies said.

