Westhampton Fire proposes new safety complex

The Westhampton Fire Department is proposing a new safety complex.

The current one is nearly 70 years old and with a number of safety and work related problems, the chief said that it is time for an upgrade.

The building also houses police and EMS. Inside, there are two fire engines, one water tanker, one ambulance, one rescue vehicle, and two police cruisers for the entire town.

The volunteer department has been very fortunate with grants in the past, which helped pay for some engine upgrades and a fresh tanker, but it's not the equipment that's the problem. It's the 70 year old building that houses them.

"We want to work with the town going forward to try and get this building replaced in a timely manner," said Westhampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris.

The building poses some serious safety issues to emergency crews.

"As you can see, there is limited space between the vehicles," Norris said.

Norris is not kidding. The newer fire engines had to be custom sized to fit in their garage, leaving just inches to spare, but the worst comes from the exhaust.

"There is no diesel exhaust removal systems. When these vehicles get started up, those fumes get absorbed into the protective material," Norris noted.

It can take several minutes to warm up these engines on a cold winter day, and as these firefighters hustle into their gear just inches from the trucks, breathing in those fumes is inevitable.

"Without the diesel exhaust removal system, it actually goes upstairs into the administrative offices," Norris said.

The building is not handicap accessible with unsafe staircases. There is also limited lighting and leaking roofs.

Members from fire, police and EMS have joined town selectboard members to form a committee to plan a new and improved fire station - one that they hope this town can be proud of.

"We've always had great support from the town and we hope they understand the need going forward and we certainly will be happy to answer any questions going forward," Norris explained.

The plans for this building are in its final stages and there will be a meeting in May to allow residents to hear all about the proposal before they have a chance to vote for or against later on in the month.

