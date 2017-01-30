West Springfield comes together as 'One Community'

With many messages of hate flooding the internet, every once and a while, a message of love and support comes across.

In West Springfield, the entire community put out a message that they are one.

West Springfield is a diverse community and they are proud of that. The superintendent of the school system got people from all backgrounds together to show that they are one community

"I first saw the video it was really moving," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

A video posted on Facebook this week brought together school children, elected officials, and cultural leaders. They wanted to share the message that West Springfield is one community - no matter race or religion.

"With the travel ban and targeting people because of their religion, I want to make my community - the town of West Springfield - feel comfortable knowing politics is local and we come together and support our citizens," Reichelt added.

The travel ban President Trump put into place has caused major concerns for people in the area. West Springfield wants their community to know they are always welcome to Westside.

"We have a lot of Westside pride here in West Springfield and the more I think people see us come together and support each other, the happier they are to say they are from here," Reichelt noted.

At only two minutes long, the video included more than 30 groups of people showing solidarity.

"Right after I posted the video, I saw that there was a shooting at Quebec City at a mosque and we had already reached out to our mosque just to say again we are here for you. If you need anything let us know. We are glad you are a part of our community," Reichelt noted.

Many of the comments on the video are people who grew up in West Springfield who are proud to be from here.

