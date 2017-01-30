Middlefield man arraigned in court for motorvehicle homicide

Following a motorvehicle accident that claimed the life of Kenneth Dejordy in February 2016, Wayne Edward Main was arraigned today in Hampshire Superior Court.

Main, 73 of Middlefield, was alleged to have been traveling westbound on Route 20 in Huntington, where he struck Dejordy, 22 of Huntington, when he turned in front of him, traveling in the opposite direction on a motorcycle.

Main was also found to be operating a motorvehicle while being declared legally blind, and without an active driver’s license.

He now faces one count of manslaughter, and one count of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Main will face a pretrial hearing on May 31.

