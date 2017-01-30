Town of Amherst rejects twin elementary school proposal

For the second time, many Amherst teachers and staff attended a meeting tonight to talk about the future of their elementary schools, arguing that the current buildings are falling apart.

Plans to build "twin" elementary schools were brought up in November, but were rejected.

The town voted on the same proposal at tonight's meeting, and ultimately decided to reject it once again.

Right now, the town has three elementary schools. The proposal was to build two new elementary schools, housing grades 2-6, on Strong Street.

It would replace the current Fort River and Wildwood Schools.

The proposal also called for turning Crocker Farm Elementary into an early childhood center.

One teacher at Fort River told us that the building is falling apart. She would love nothing more than a new building for her students.

"Every time it rains, the rain pours from the ceiling. Ceiling tiles fall. We have issues with mold and lack of walls. [It's] incredibly difficult to teach when you hear the class next to you, especially doing group work when the students are engaged," said Debbie Sawicki.

The chair of the Amherst school committee told us that the new buildings would have created a thriving environment.

“All classrooms would have walls and the building would be a 21st century building with technology. Natural light has huge impact. Every room having natural light,” said Katherine Appy.

Those opposing the proposal said that it would have increased their taxes and is too costly, but others argued that it's a price the town has to pay so students can flourish.

