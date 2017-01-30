UMass students caught up in executive order confusion

Across the country, people are reacting to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Many are pleased that he followed through on his campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the country, while many others spent the past few days protesting, calling this decision "un-American."

Three members of the UMass Amherst community have been unable to enter the country following the president's executive order.

The university is working to assist them and helping international students to cope with this new administration.

UMass Amherst is home to more than 3,000 international students and staff from more than 100 countries.

President Donald Trump's controversial ban stopped refugee arrivals into the United States for 120 days. It also barred citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

This includes one undergraduate student, a graduate student, and a visiting scholar, who are not allowed to return to the U.S.



"Extraordinary research is done across the university and international students. Many of them, graduate students, play a really important role in that," said UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.



The campus has 77 Iranian students, two students from Syria, and one from Sudan.

UMass is working to assist those unable to enter the country and educating international students who are here.



"I came from Nepal in 2004 and I'm a citizen now and I'm not a Muslim, but I was a permanent resident at one point and if this was centered toward Hindus, I would be scared. My suite-mate is Muslim and she's a permanent resident. She was like 'I was planning on traveling this summer, but I probably won't with this new executive order'." said Aastha Pokharel, a sophomore at UMass.

There was a meeting on-campus today for international students who are concerned about this executive order.

University officials are working hard to make sure students and staff are safe and understand the travel ban.

