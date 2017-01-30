Senator Elizabeth Warren protests President Trump's executive order

Protests, court orders, and confusion occurred over the weekend after President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Signed late Friday afternoon, the order caused some travelers to be detained in the U.S., others were unable to board flights from abroad, or turned back when they arrived.

The order also suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Tonight, Senate democrats stood on the Senate floor to protest President Trump's executive order regarding immigration and refugees.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke out, telling the heartbreaking stories of people in Massachusetts and across the world who are being hurt by the president's order.

"On Friday night, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that strikes at the heart of our democracy," said Sen. Warren.

"My office got a call from an Iranian citizen who is traveling to Massachusetts to see his daughter, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer. He was denied boarding in Germany and sent back to Iran."

Warren told stories of people from Massachusetts who are afraid because of this new order, and have reached out to her office trying to get help.

"And a Massachusetts student, on a student visa, called because he's white and his wife was denied boarding in Switzerland. None of these people are criminals. None of these people are threats."

Former president, Barack Obama is also speaking out against the president's executive order.

This afternoon a spokesperson for Obama released a statement saying:

"Mr. Obama fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

Warren said that race and color should not divide us, and this ban is fundamentally unconstitutional.

"They're doctors and scientists. Most of them have already been vetted and granted. A father who wants to see his cancer stricken daughter, their mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers, friends, and neighbors. They are people."

