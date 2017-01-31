Agawam Police officers to appear in third hearing today

Three Agawam Police officers who were fired after a use-of-force incident stemming from an arrest at Six Flags New England in June are scheduled to appear at a third hearing with the state's police board today.

Video of the arrest and the alleged incident was released earlier this month.

The officers' attorney argues that the video shows the arrested person becoming violent before the officers - Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor, and Officer John Moccio - used their batons.

Today’s appeal will consist of both sides presenting closing arguments, and a final decision on the appeal could take several months.



