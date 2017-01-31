Police: Man arrested for cocaine possession after 'littering'

A Westfield man was taken into custody Monday after Chicopee police said he ditched a bag of cocaine in front of an officer.

According to police, the officer was on the lookout for a car involved in a shoplifting incident when she spotted 37-year-old Alvin McClure by the Holyoke Bridge on Chicopee Street.

Police said McClure was examining a plastic baggie in his hands and suddenly looked over and made eye contact with her.

According to the officer, he "smirked," tossed the item over his shoulder and continued walking.

Police said it was later determined that the packet contained cocaine.

When asked about the bag, McClure stated he found the baggie and picked it up because he was concerned a child might get it, according to police. Then, when seeing the officer, he reportedly decided to throw it back on the ground.

McClure was charged with Possession of a Class B Substance.

