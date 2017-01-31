A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow during winter weather Tuesday afternoon leaving only the breakdown lane open to traffic.
State Police made the announcement at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
This was at the 1.6 mile marker.
"Only the BDL is open..." explained State Police.
There was a report of "minor injury."
By about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday authorities were able to open all the travel lanes back up on the northbound side, however the MassDOT was reporting, "heavy residual traffic" as a result of the accident.
