Tractor Trailer jackknifed on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow

Tractor Trailer jackknifed on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow

(tractor trailer photos courtesy Taylor Heinbokel) (tractor trailer photos courtesy Taylor Heinbokel)
(Western Mass News photo of traffic backup) (Western Mass News photo of traffic backup)
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow during winter weather Tuesday afternoon leaving only the breakdown lane open to traffic.

State Police made the announcement at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

This was at the 1.6 mile marker.

"Only the BDL is open..." explained State Police.

There was a report of "minor injury." 

By about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday authorities were able to open all the travel lanes back up on the northbound side, however the MassDOT was reporting, "heavy residual traffic" as a result of the accident.

