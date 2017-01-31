2 men face heroin charges after State Police pull their vehicle over on I-91

Two men from western Mass. are looking at heroin charges after State Police pull their vehicle over on I-91 in Deerfield.

While authorities have not identified the men, one is a 22-year-old from Greenfield, he was the driver, the other a 27-year-old from Belchertown.

State Police said Tuesday that, "Trooper Daniel Paras of the Shelburne Falls Barracks, stopped a Toyota Yaris on I-91 in Deerfield for motor vehicle violations."

After speaking with the two men, Trooper Paras allegedly found more than 240 wax bags of "suspected" heroin in their possession.

Both were charged with Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin).

Additionally, the driver was also charged with motor vehicle violations.

