State Police arrest Springfield man in Cheshire on heroin charges

A Springfield man has been charged with a heroin violation after being pulled over by State Police in Cheshire Sunday night.
An unidentified 23-year-old Springfield man who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, an unidentified 37-year-old man from Hinsdale, are each facing drug charges.
State Police report they pulled over a Lincoln MKZ on Rt. 8 for a motor vehicle violation.
Following an investigation, the trooper allegedly found "250 wax bags of suspected heroin."
The Springfield man was charged with several drug violations including Possession to Distribute Class A (Heroin) Drug.
Both men were also charged with Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.
