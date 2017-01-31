State Police arrest Springfield man in Cheshire on heroin charge - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State Police arrest Springfield man in Cheshire on heroin charges

Posted: Updated:
(photo courtesy State Police) (photo courtesy State Police)
CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man has been charged with a heroin violation after being pulled over by State Police in Cheshire Sunday night.

An unidentified 23-year-old Springfield man who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, an unidentified 37-year-old man from Hinsdale, are each facing drug charges.

State Police report they pulled over a Lincoln MKZ on Rt. 8 for a motor vehicle violation.

Following an investigation, the trooper allegedly found "250 wax bags of suspected heroin."

The Springfield man was charged with several drug violations including Possession to Distribute Class A (Heroin) Drug.   

Both men were also charged with Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.