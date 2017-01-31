Dozens of accidents reported in Springfield during winter storm Tuesday

The snowy weather kept emergency crews in Springfield busy Tuesday afternoon as dozens of accidents were reported throughout the city.

Western Mass News learned at about 2:30 p.m. that Springfield Police were working on 15 accidents.

All together though, police told us they had about 30 accidents reported so far.

One of the accidents we sent a crew to was on Worcester St. A car hit into a utility pole knocking power lines down, blocking lanes.

Another accident we heard about involved a bus on Dwight St. and Harrison Ave. but luckily there was no one on board. Police calling it a "minor accident."

There were no reports of any serious injuries when we last spoke with police at that 2:30 p.m. time frame.

Stay with Western Mass News on-line and on air for all the latest weather details. You can also Text WESTERNMASSNEWS to 23765 to download our app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.