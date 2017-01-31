Northampton woman arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine

A woman from Northampton who was allegedly dealing in cocaine, has been arrested.

Northampton Police made the announcement Tuesday saying they took her into custody Monday.

"After an investigation that began earlier this month the Detectives determined that she possessed three bags of cocaine with a total weight of 41.37 grams," explained police on their Facebook page.

The unidentified woman is 25-years-old. She's been charged with Trafficking a Class B Substance - Cocaine.

"Massachusetts General Laws chapter 94C, section 32E indicates that anyone knowingly in possession of 28 grams, but not more than 100 grams, of cocaine is in violation of the drug trafficking law," noted police.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.