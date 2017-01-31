DPW crews warn of slick road conditions throughout western Mass

As the flakes caused a bit of chaos on the roadways, it’s been a busy day for DPW crews, tow companies, and police across the Pioneer Valley as the snow here caused slick conditions.

Just around 2:30 p.m., Springfield police said they have been dispatched to 30 different accidents due to the slick conditions of the roadways.

Speeds on the Mass Pike have been dropped down to 40 miles from Exit 7 in Ludlow to the NY border.

A director with the DPW said that this kind of snow can be tough to deal with, because once it falls and cars drive over it, the road will be super slick, and often times they have to plow because salt loses its impact on very cold days, like today and tomorrow.

Many drivers said that even though it’s just a small amount of snow that others should take it a bit easier when on the roads.

MassDOT said they have 645 crews out pre-treating state roads throughout the Commonwealth, which is a good reminder that if you see any plows or sanders to slow down and give them space to get the roads clear.

The snow has also triggered many parking bans in our area like right here in Springfield at 7 p.m., which will allow those plows to get to work.

