Western Mass schools release students early for snowfall

A number of cities and towns in the area have issued parking bans because of this snow.

Many made the call as early as yesterday, because those snow total predictions were continuing to increase.

Officials have been working all day across western Mass. to get the streets cleaned up as snow has been falling.

Officials said that parking bans can help with snow cleanup, and that it’s important to know the penalties, but some people just wish all this snow would stop falling.

This late January snowfall has some people here in western Mass ready for winter to end.

Jay Norma Tyron lives in Wilbraham, but works on Main Street in Monson.

“Main Street is a busy street.”

That’s why superintendent of the Highway Department in Monson, John Morrell, said it’s their most important road to plow.

“Stay off the streets until the parking ban is off,” said Morrell.

Morrell put a parking ban into effect in Monson from noon today until noon tomorrow.

“The anticipation of 3 to 5 inches of snow-- it would be a wise move to keep people off the streets until we can get roads cleared.”

If you don’t obey the parking ban in Monson, you could be ticketed $15 or towed.

“It’s 15 each time, but it keeps adding up, and the second or third time they’re more liable to be towed than they were before. We give them a break the first few times. If they don’t adhere to it, we’ll hook them-- get them outta there.”

On Main Street, the parking ban doesn’t go into effect until 1 a.m., and then lasts until 6 tomorrow morning.

Monson residents said this makes snow clean-up easier.

“I think that does help, having the main drag here clear for people getting back and forth to work, to help the small businesses out.”

And you can find a list of all the cities and towns with parking bans here.

We are continuing to update that, as well as our list of school closings.

Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads, if you can.

