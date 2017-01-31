CT woman, 3 Springfield men arrested, police find 500 bags of heroin

Springfield Police took 4 people into custody Tuesday morning following an alleged drug deal in a parking lot on Parker Street and Wilbraham Road.

Sgt. John Delaney reports they arrested Laura Jeffrey, 42, from Vernon, CT, Kayson Walters, 29, from Springfield, Eddie Johnson, 27, from Springfield, and George Yarns, 28, also from Springfield.

At about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, narcotics officers surveilling the parking lot at 65 Sumner Ave. spotted a Toyota Camry with VT license plates with two people inside. Allegedly the driver was Jeffrey, and the passenger Walters.

"Detective Goggin observed the male passenger on his cell phone. The target vehicle was then observed leaving the parking lot and detectives tailed it across the city to a parking lot located at Parker Street and Wilbraham Road," explained Delaney.

That's when narcotics officers allegedly saw the Toyota Camry park and wait.

"A few moments later the officers observed two males pull into the same parking lot in a tan colored Mercury Grand Marquis. Detective Goggin observed the passenger of the target vehicle jump from the Toyota and into the rear seat of the Marquis," said Delaney.

Police say that's when the drug deal went down. So police surrounded the parking lot and moved in to make the arrests.

"The officers seized from the Toyota 500 bags of heroin and bags of Cocaine from both occupants," added Delaney.

Both Jeffrey and Walters were charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 18+ grams and Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute.

Additionally Jeffrey was charged with having an expired VT drivers license.

"Seized from the Marquis was a large amount of Cocaine along with $24,265.00 in US Currency," noted Delaney.

Allegedly both Johnson and Yarns were in the Mercury Grand Marquis.

Johnson has been charged with Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, Springfield Warrant for M.V. Violations, Palmer District Court warrants, Palmer Warrants for (A&B, Strangulation,Destruction of Property, Intimidation of a Witness, Fugitive From Justice), State of New Hampshire Warrant (Drug related), and Operating a MV With Suspended License.

Yarns is facing several drug charges including Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute.

Both vehicles were seized at the scene and impounded.

"Eddie Johnson was convicted in 2009 for Selling Cocaine and received a 2 1/2 year sentence. (Also) Kaysone Walters was convicted of selling Cocaine in 2015 and received a 2 1/2 year sentence (as well)," added Delaney.

All 4 suspects were expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday.

