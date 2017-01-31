Concerns grow over illegal dumping area in Springfield

It’s a story Western Mass News has been following.

An extreme amount of trash being dumped behind the Springfield Plaza.

However, the problem has only gotten worse.

Behind this plaza there is just trash piled as high as the building itself.

This is all stemmed from people driving behind the building and throwing their trash outside.

Deputy Director of code enforcement in Springfield, David Cotter said that this is more than just an eyesore.

It’s a health concern and the dumping has gotten so bad it has started spreading into the woods.

“The end result-- we just want that area clean, because now it’s affecting the wooded area. Behind there people are just dumping in the woods,” said Officer Delaney.

This trash is piled high, and the type of trash has varied from couches, TV’s, and dressers.

All things that would only cost a small fee for the city to pick up. Now the plaza has been hit with thousands of dollars in fines.

“We have issued over 3000 dollars in fines over the last 7 months,” said Cotter.

Police and code enforcement are working together with the building to come up with a solution.

“Hopefully with the cooperation of the management of that property, we’re going to put up cameras, and were going to get the violators, and they are going to be fined heavily-- and they will be tasked with paying for the cleanup,” said Delaney.

They said that they are encouraging the building owner to install security cameras and a gate so that people who are doing the dumping will have to pay the fines. $300 apiece.

Western Mass News has reached out to the company that owns the plaza, Albany Road Springfield Plaza LLC., but we have yet to hear back from them

We spoke with one plow driver who said that it’s difficult for him to do his job, keeping the road back there clean, because of all of the trash.

