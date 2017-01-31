Two Agawam officers reinstated following excessive force investigation

It was announced today that Agawam officers Edward Connor and Sgt. Anthony Grasso have been reinstated following an extensive investigation into an excessive force incident involving three Agawam police officers.

The announcement was made at the commencement of the third day of hearing at the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, and added that the reinstatement would take place immediately and will full back pay.

Amidst this, Sgt. Anthony Grasso has been demoted to a police officer and not a supervisor. Grasso will appeal his demotion.

Attorney representing the three officers, John Connor said this in a statement:

“Today was a step in the right direction for the pursuit of justice for all three officers. While Officer Connor has been completely vindicated, we remain confident that after all the evidence is considered by the Civil Service Commission, it will find that both Sgt. Grasso and officer Moccio acted appropriately under the circumstances. A fourth day of hearing has been scheduled for February 14th and we look forward to completing the presentment of our evidence.”

In regards to the announcement today that the FBI has launched a probe of the incident, Connor responded:

“We welcome review by any public agency. This is now the third Law enforcement agency to review the incident and we are confident that the FBI will come to the same conclusion as the District Attorney which is that these officers acted appropriately.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.