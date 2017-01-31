Springfield Police look for owner of white pick-up truck

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a white pick-up truck.

The driver allegedly caused "considerable malicious damage" to a red 2015 Jeep Sahara on Wednesday, January 25.

The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA on Chestnut St.

According to Sgt. John Delaney, the owner of the pick-up truck pulled into the YMCA parking lot and parked next to the Jeep.

"The driver of the white pick-up exited the vehicle and then proceeded to cause considerable malicious damage to the parked and unoccupied Jeep," explained Delaney.

The suspect then got back into his truck and took off down Chestnut St.

"The Pick-up is described as a 2014-2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE Model. It is possible that it has a custom Denali grill cover," noted Delaney.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please call Detective Darrin Edwards of the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

