President Trump's executive immigration orders cause unrest with Muslim UMass students

Muslim students at UMass are worried about what's happening.

They're seeing widespread protests over President Trump's executive immigration orders and they're wondering if someday they will be among those the president wants to stop from entering the country.

“There is a worry that even though I'm not from a country on the list. There is a worry that Malaysia will be added to that list and just not being welcomed here as an international student,” said Julianna Tengku.

Julianna Tengku is a student at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

She's studying micro-biology and public health.

Julianna, along with other international students, have been intently watching developments as protests have sprung up at airports and communities across the country, opposing the president's executive orders.

She is concerned about the future.

"I'm worried about not policies, but more socially. Interactions with people who see me as someone who is not welcome here.”

Julianna's growing concerns come as Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joins a lawsuit against the president's actions.

"The executive order is harmful, discriminatory, and unconstitutional"

The president's order seeks to limit travel to the U.S. From predominantly Muslim countries and suspends the refugee program.

The ACLU stepped in.

“These executive orders literally take a sledge hammer to the statue of liberty and as I said, puts the United States constitution in a shredder.”

A temporary restraining order was issued against the president's order, and now the matter gets fully heard in the courts.

Western New England University Law Professor Sudha Setty said that the lawsuit will deal with important questions on presidential power.

“One of the difficult challenges that will take place, because this has to do with border security, immigration, and national security. The way the president has framed it, those are areas where constitutionally he has a lot of power, but he doesn't have the power to discriminate based on a religious groups and that seems to be the undercurrent of what's happening here,” said Sudha.

Julianna Tengku told us she would like to stay at UMass and get her PH.D, but right now she admits those plans are a little shaky based on all that's going on in the country.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.