Improvements coming to Western Avenue in Westfield

Improvements are coming to a very busy and often dangerous stretch of road in Westfield. Work on Western Avenue is scheduled to begin by the middle of next year.

In spite of the snow, about 50 people showed up for the mass dot public hearing Tuesday night at the South Middle School to give residents a chance to look at the first phase of the reconstruction.

Westfield city engineer Mark Cressotti says the goal of the reconstruction is to make traffic move better and accommodate bikers and walkers. That’s why resident Joe Camilleri was at the meeting. He says, “I'm curious to see if they're maintaining the integrity of safe accommodations for bicycles. There's been some debate as to whether they were going to include this as part of the plans.”

Stanley Park and Westfield State University are both on Western Avenue.

And two people riding bicycles on Western Avenue were killed in recent years. Joe Giffune of the Friends of the Columbia Bikeway says the improvements are long overdue, adding, “The infrastructure just wasn't there to keep people safe and we have to make sure that if you want to use a bicycle or just walk to get to where to do your things instead of driving a car that the infrastructure is there to make sure you can do it safely.”

Mark Cressotti says the project will happen in two phases. Improvements include center turning lanes, a bicycle lane and new sidewalks, adding, “A lot of controversy on Western Avenue. People are afraid it'll be detrimental, I don't see that. I think it'll be an enhancement as with any physical infrastructure you have to improve it over time.”

This was the final public hearing on the Western Avenue project. Work will begin by the middle of 2018.

