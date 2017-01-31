Chicopee seek assistance locating man missing for over three weeks

Chicopee police request the public's help in locating a missing man that was last seen in the area of New Ludlow Road on January 8.

Michael Corbett, age 28, is described to be 5'9'' and approximately 165lbs. He also has a scruffy beard and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black coat liner, red sweat shirt, and a black fitted cap.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the police department at (413)594-1700.

