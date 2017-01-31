DPW responds to Springfield residents displeased with unplowed streets

Today’s storm hit at a bad time with people heading home from work and school.

Many people finding when they got home, their streets weren't plowed, which some people said is usually the case.

The city of Springfield said that because today’s snow was so light and fluffy, unless there is another large burst tonight, they won't be plowing the side streets.

"In the last couple of years it's been terrible. We didn't get plowed," said Paul Keyes.

Some Springfield residents came home Tuesday night to find their neighborhood streets not plowed, leaving them to try and shovel off what they can.

"They usually put this section out to a private contractor, so I don't know if he's not showing up or they didn't hire him or what, but I haven't seen anybody."

Springfield Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said that they don't usually plow side streets unless the city gets more than 3 inches of snow.

"We take into account the type of snow, anticipated temperatures, time of day, etc. We do treatment of sand and salt on all main roads, hill routes, and selective side streets based on how hilly," said Cignoli.

Keyes said the neighborhood has a fair amount of kids, so getting to school in the morning can sometimes be a hassle if we get snow in the evening or overnight.

"There's lots of kids, the buses come down here, one of the bus drivers lives down there. It can be hard on everybody."

The DPW said that they have been on the main roads all day with both sand and salt and will continue throughout the night, but it can be hard when there are a lot of other cars on the roadways.

"We had some complaints from not plowing. If plowed we would have had complaints that I wasted, so it doesn't matter," said Department Director of Operations Desantis.

The DPW said they will have crews out all night making sure the roads are safe, especially in time for the morning commute.

