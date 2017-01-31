Springfield Fire respond to building fire on Acushnet Ave.

Springfield Police and Fire responded to the scene of 42 Acushnet Ave. for a building fire.

A portion of the avenue is blocked while emergency crews fight the flames.

Occupants affected has not yet been determined, however Western Mass News was able to see someone being taken away in an ambulance.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.