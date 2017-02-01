Cold with some black ice around tonight

Temperatures continue to fall through the 20s with a light to calm breeze and by dawn some will dip into the upper teens.

We begin Thursday cold and dry with some black ice around for the morning commute. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 30s around Noon, then an Arctic cold front will sweep through, ushering in colder air. We turn blustery with west winds gusting to 20-30mph and will see patchy clouds and even a few snow showers and squalls. Any snow accumulation from these would be light and isolated.

Dry, cold weather will persist Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds in to the southwest. Daytime highs stay below normal and only make it into the upper 20s both days. Some occasional flurries are possible in the higher elevations, but most stay dry with partly cloudy skies and a good breeze.

Low pressure will pass by to our north and south Sunday, bringing us scattered flurries and a few snow showers through the day. Little to no accumulation is expected at this point, but roads could always become slick Sunday night with temps in the lower 20s. Our next impactful system approaches early next week-Monday will be cold and dry, but wet weather returns by Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been some changes to timing of this storm, but the latest is looking like snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, changing to rain through Wednesday morning. There are a lot of details to fine tune in the next week, so stay tuned.

