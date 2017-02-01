Dose of winter white impacting the Wednesday morning commute

The roads are still wet and messy this morning for the early commute, so be sure to take it slow if you have to head out this morning.

MassDOT reports that they had over 1,100 crews out overnight clearing and treating the state's highways and roadways.

While some roads may be wet, others are snow covered so you will want to take your time and use caution.

Emergency crews in Springfield were called to a two-vehicle crash along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The PVTA is reporting some delays Wednesday due to the weather. You can CLICK HERE for the latest updates.

MEMA reported that they did not activate their emergency systems on Tuesday and they continue to monitor the conditions and the storm.

Several communities also have parking bans in effect. You can CLICK HERE to check out the latest list.

Be in the know before you go. CLICK HERE to check out the latest traffic conditions on westernmassnews.com

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, weather, and traffic wherever you are with the Western Mass News app. Just visit your app store or text WESTERNMASSNEWS to 23765 to have a link sent right to your device.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.