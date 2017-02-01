'The Price is Right Live' coming to Springfield

If you have ever had dreams to "Come On Down," you might soon have your chance.

MassMutual Center has announced that "The Price is Right Live" is coming to the arena on Wednesday, April 19.

The interactive stage show will give eligible people a chance to play classic games including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase.

Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and maybe even a new car.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. A ticket is required for entry to watch the show and a ticket does not increase one's chance of being selected to play.

For a chance to be a contestant, registration is required at a designated area at or near the MassMutual Center box office three hours before the show.

You can CLICK HERE for complete rules. You can also CLICK HERE for answers to some frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.