Police: "Most wanted" Springfield man turns himself in

A man who was listed as "most wanted" by the Springfield Police Department for allegedly stealing ATV's and motorcycles and breaking into cars, turned himself in this week.

Sgt. Delaney said 18-year-old Joseph Velez would contact people selling the vehicles on Craigslist to meet up in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

Mr. Velez would meet the sellers in parking lots where he would "test drive" the vehicles and never return, police said.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that Velez was also a suspect in multiple car break-ins as well.

Mr. Velez said he felt pressured to turn himself in after his picture was posted all over the media.

He has since been held at the Hampden County House of Correction. Sgt. Delaney said the Indian Orchard neighborhood has not had a reported car break-in since Velez has been held.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.